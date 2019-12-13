Jumanji: The Next Level Releases; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Jumanji: The Next Level released on December 13, 2019. The movie features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman respective roles. The film is the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise. Fans love the trio pair of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in the movie and wonder that why the three were not put together in a film before. The amazing part of the film is not only funny scenes but also the emotional ones.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson Kisses Lauren Hashian At The World Premiere Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

About the movie Jumanji: The Next Level

The plot of the film is about four friends, Spencer, Fridge, Martha and Bethany who decide to reunite after a long time. Furthermore, Spencer's last adventure was so terrifying that he is still recovering from its effects. He accidentally jumps back into the game followed by his friends who try to rescue him. His grandfather and Milo Walker are the new entries to the adventurous ride. There are a few updates in characters and various body switches between Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Awkwafina. However, Nick Jonas's character does not change from the previous movie. Apart from this Danny DeVito has also played a small role in the film which is a surprise for fans. Jumanji: The Next Level has newer areas to explore which makes the film more fascinating. The end of the film is emotional and it brings back some highlights from Robin Williams’ Jumanji that released in 1995. Jumanji: The Next Level also gives hope to fans for another installment of the Jumanji franchise.

ALSO READ | 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Co-star Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Kevin Hart's Ceremony

ALSO READ | Jumanji The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson Poses With Wife Lauren At The Red Carpet. See Pics

ALSO READ | Kevin Hart Closes 2019 'with A Big Bang', Revisits 'hell Of A Year'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.