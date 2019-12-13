The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jumanji: The Next Level Leaves Viewers On A Hilarious Thrill Ride? Here's What Fans Think

Hollywood News

Jumanji: The Next Level has been receiving great reviews from the fan worldwide. Have a look at how the fans are reacting after watching the movie. Read ahead

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
jumanji: the next level

Jumanji: The Next Level is an action-adventure film that hit theatres on December 13, 2019. The film is much anticipated as the previous part of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, was loved by fans and critics alike. The new release brings back the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart duo, which has been creating a hype amongst the audience. The film has been directed by Jake Kasdan, who has also contributed to the story of the film. Jumanji: The Next Level also features actors like Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas in important roles.

Do fans find the film hilarious or not?

Most reviews of Jumanji: The Next Level are in favour of the film. Most people can be seen calling the film an entertainer and a laugh riot. Most viewers have been talking about how the title of the film does justice to the piece delivered. However, there are a few people who seem disappointed by what has been delivered. Have a look at the fan reactions here.

 

Read Jumanji The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson Poses With Wife Lauren At The Red Carpet. See Pics

Also read 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Co-star Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Kevin Hart's Ceremony

About Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level revolves around a game. The video game is called Jumanji and sucks in the players and put them in real-life situations. The first part of Jumanji revolved around how a bunch of people end up in the game and exit after they fulfil a variety of tasks. The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level was much-loved and hence has created hype amongst the viewers.

Read Dwayne Johnson Kisses Lauren Hashian At The World Premiere Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Also read 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Actor Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Huawei Wedding

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST