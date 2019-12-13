Jumanji: The Next Level Leaves Viewers On A Hilarious Thrill Ride? Here's What Fans Think

Jumanji: The Next Level is an action-adventure film that hit theatres on December 13, 2019. The film is much anticipated as the previous part of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, was loved by fans and critics alike. The new release brings back the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart duo, which has been creating a hype amongst the audience. The film has been directed by Jake Kasdan, who has also contributed to the story of the film. Jumanji: The Next Level also features actors like Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas in important roles.

Do fans find the film hilarious or not?

Most reviews of Jumanji: The Next Level are in favour of the film. Most people can be seen calling the film an entertainer and a laugh riot. Most viewers have been talking about how the title of the film does justice to the piece delivered. However, there are a few people who seem disappointed by what has been delivered. Have a look at the fan reactions here.

The Next Level of Jumanji. Totally agreeing to the title that this is indeed the next level. Had loads of fun laughing & shrieking. The chemistry among the whole cast is just so amazing. Especially with Kevin & Dwayne. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #JumanjiTheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/Fw3lg3k1vJ — Professional Bimbo (@Prof_Bimbo) December 7, 2019

#Jumanji2 #JumanjiTheNextLevel - Takes us back to the thrilling nostalgic game with a few new elements adding so much freshness and thrill to this crowd pleasing visual extravaganza. This time, the old pals also bring in more entertainment. A solid popcorn entertainer. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 12, 2019

Jumanji was fun! The best parts of the film are just watching the characters hilariously bounce off each other verbally. You’ll have a good time. #JumanjiTheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/BgvyS21nnQ — Hazmi Zulkafli (@amehazmi) December 7, 2019

#JumanjiTheNextLevel isn’t quite as refined as its predecessor, but that doesn’t stop it from being another fun adventure that’s packed with plenty of action, laughs, and great chemistry from it’s ensemble cast.



Final grade: A- pic.twitter.com/7tvXlI56I6 — Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) December 13, 2019

#JumanjiTheNextLevel is what #Christmas is all about, a great adventure film the whole family can enjoy. Way more action & levels than the first film, @TheRock and @KevinHart4real have achieved that rare feat, a sequel that surpasses the original. A laugh out loud spectacular. — Michelle Petersen (@shelleypetersen) December 7, 2019

Just watched #JumanjiTheNextLevel hands down it is the BEST film I have ever seen!!! Did not stop laughing throughout! Absolutely AMAZING performance from @karengillan @jackblack @TheRock @KevinHart4real @awkwafina @nickjonas and everybody else involved 😀 highly recommend!! — Lara✨ (@larawood158) December 12, 2019

#JumanjiTheNextLevel had a blast with this sequel! Welcome to the Jungle was better but it was hilarious of a ride! Some issues but it seems like the world of Jumanji isn’t over yet and I’m curious to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/SBMxXfM0YQ — Ryan The Red Nosed Reindeer (@RyanOTooleMR) December 12, 2019

So #JumanjiTheNextLevel is what I expected it to be.

Funny ✅

Action Packed ✅

Totally worth seeing before Star Wars comes out in a week. Absolutely great time! pic.twitter.com/2saitq621J — Justin 🎸 Reeves (@JustinFreeves) December 13, 2019

About Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level revolves around a game. The video game is called Jumanji and sucks in the players and put them in real-life situations. The first part of Jumanji revolved around how a bunch of people end up in the game and exit after they fulfil a variety of tasks. The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level was much-loved and hence has created hype amongst the viewers.

