When Will Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Yaara' Release On Zee5? Read Details On Date And Time

Yaara is an upcoming crime drama movie that stars actor Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is all set to release on Zee5's digital platform. Here is a look at Yaara's Zee5 release date and time.

What date and time does Yaara release on Zee5?

Yaara is a Hindi remake of the French film A Gang Story. Yaara is all set to release on July 30, 2020, at 12 AM midnight. Alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Yaara also stars Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. The movie tells the story of four friends who run their own rustling operation across the Nepal-India border.

Yaara was set to release in theatres but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the makers decided to release the movie on OTT. The movie traces the rise and fall of the four friends who soon become notorious criminals near the border.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that the movie is about friendship, as "Friendship is the only cement that will hold the world together". He also added that the movie was about growing up together and the characters' journeys.

Meanwhile, actor Amit Sadh claimed that Yaara beautifully captured the feeling of friendship. He also stated that Yaara was extremely close to his heart. Amit Sadh revealed that the movie gives a new outlook to what describes bonds between groups of friends. He added that the characters are really living their true self in the movie and everyone in the film was free-spirited. Amit also claimed that all the main cast shared a great bond on the set which translated naturally to the final product.

Actor Vijay Varma mentioned that Yaara was the "easiest yes" he had ever said to a film. He was also glad that the movie was coming out on Friendship Day. Vijay Varma revealed that the movie would test the friendship of the four main characters, who are all notorious criminals.

[Promo from Yaara motion poster]

