Vidyut Jammwal's 'Yaara' 'is Such A Roller-coaster' Say Fans On Social Media

Yaara is Vidyut Jammwal's latest film that released on Zee5 on July 30, 2020. The movie tells the story of four friends, who become notorious criminals at the India–Nepal border. Yaara is an Indian remake of the French film A Gang Story, which was released back in 2011. Other than Vidyut Jammwal, the movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary. Below are some early fan reactions on social media for Vidyut Jammwal's latest crime drama film, Yaara.

Fans react to Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara, which released on Zee5 today

Also Read | 'You Sure?' Vidyut Jammwal Misdirects Virtual Hugs Meant For Amit Sadh; Kicks Up A Giggle

#YaaraReview: #Yaara starts off promisingly & held well for most of the part..Editing isn’t effective.@dirtigmanshu Directs ably but pace could’ve been better.

Film has shot STYLISHLY & cinematography is pure bliss,SOUNDTRACK is fresh & hummable.



Good One Time Watch!



Rating 3🌟 pic.twitter.com/32UgHpWCTP — Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) July 30, 2020

Just finished watching #Yaara .

Loved every second of it.



I was thirsty but didn't even get a chance to pause it for a minute to get water...I was soo engaged.

This is the only movie that I have watched in one go....no break no food no water.

M really proud of you. — Hint Ziller (@Hintziller) July 30, 2020

Honestly, I can't... I can't lie@VidyutJammwal There was no friendship, it's not seen in any frame. Friendship k naam pe kuch bhi bola hai. Totally disappointed by @dirtigmanshu , no gripping scenes, nothing to hold on. #BigDisappointment#Yaara 👎🏻 — ❤ Bee❤ (@CenaOnly) July 30, 2020

#YaaraOnZEE5: #YaaraReview in simplest words...👇

I'll watch Gang 10x more rather than rewatching 5 minutes of this #TigmanshuDhulia Disaster #Yaara. 10 steps behind Bullet Raja.

Don't waste your time. pic.twitter.com/QkdfUfql2j — Scheff ✏🎬🎸🥁📚 (@shafiqulhasan81) July 30, 2020

#Yaara is such a Rollercoaster,

Thoroughly enjoyed it...such a gripping storyline @shrutihaasan U acted so well and looks so adorable❣️...@VidyutJammwal the chair action sequence & last 15 mins👏💥@TheAmitSadh always makes mark😎#Vijayvarma #YaaraOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/niGjADA48p — Akash Wagh (@akash_wagh_) July 30, 2020

Just finished watching #Yaara

Something new in the story unexpected twist and turns.

Totally worth watching 😍@VidyutJammwal sir as always you are outstanding.🙏

Beautiful performance by @MrVijayVarma sir & @TheAmitSadh sir, Amazing work by whole team.#YaaraOnZEE5 — Pratikdattani (@Pratikdattani4) July 30, 2020

Above are just some fan reactions for Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara. As seen above, most reviews for the movie are positive. Fans enjoyed Vidyut Jammwal and the rest of the cast for the most part. However, there were also a few negative reviews that slammed the movie. Some fans were disappointed by Yaara's storytelling and plot. Some also called the movie average, with good elements mixed in with poor storytelling.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up About His Competition In Bollywood & Upcoming Film 'Yaara'

Fan reactions for Yaara seem to be mostly positive, but quite a few fans are disappointed with the film's script. Yaara was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and was produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. The film was initially meant for a theatrical release but was instead released on OTT due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yaara's main theme seems to be about friendship. Set in the India-Nepal border, the movie tells the story of four friends who become criminals. The movie then explores how the four friends change over the course of their criminal career and how their loyalties are tested during their downfall. Yaara was specifically released on International Friendship Day, July 30, due to its themes.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal On Achieving Fitness, Says One Has To Be "a Master Of The marma"

In an interview with an entertainment portal, actor Vidyut Jammwal revealed that the movie was all about friendship. He even claimed that "Friendship is the only cement that will hold the world together". Vidyut Jammwal also mentioned that the film would deal with how people grow up and change over the course of their lives.

Also Read | When Will Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Yaara' Release On Zee5? Read Details On Date And Time

[Promo from Vidyut Jammwal Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.