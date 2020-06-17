Warner Bros' One-day Event For DC FanDome To Offer Exclusives From Films, Shows And More

Warner Bros. and DC Comics will host a free virtual fan convention called DC FanDome. It will feature content reveals, new project announcements and panel discussions. The event is scheduled to begin on August 22, 2020, at 10 am PT. Its digital centre will accessible for 24 hours. Read to know more.

DC FanDome

DC and Warner Bros. will provide details on their upcoming ventures during the DC FanDome. They will share exclusive footage of new films, television shows, video games and comic books. The event will also offer an inside look at past, present and future DC content, behind-the-scenes access and more. It is reported that there will also be a host of panels with the casts and creators of movies and TV shows. It includes Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, forthcoming film Wonder Woman 1984.

As per a press release, the DCFanDome will revolve around the “Hall of Heroes”, where users can experience special programming, content reveals and panels from a variety of projects. There will be “five additional satellite” to explore more into the DC Multiverse. They are DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse. All five satellite will have their own localized and unique activities.

DC WatchVerse will include panels and exclusive screenings for fans as they will be able to watch never-seen-before footage, featuring the cast, creators and crew. DC YouVerse will display user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from followers around the globe. DC KidsVerse will provide a broad range of family-friendly activities for young fans. DC InsiderVerse will show the art and artists behind all DC ventures, including films, comics, theme park rides and consumer products. DC FunVerse features special merchandise and giveaways including some limited-edition exclusives. DC FanDome will also host Blerd and Boujee House for its second annual celebration. It debuted at last year’s Comic-Con and offered a special fiesta of black and Latinx nerd culture.

In an official statement, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros., Ann Sarnoff said, “There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

