Justin Bieber is a man of many talents and over the years, the singer has gained a huge number of fans. He is known for his amazing vocals and hit songs which have dominated music charts worldwide. However, besides being one of the most loved and influential singers, Justin is also an avid fan of sports in general. One of the sports Justin Bieber especially enjoys is skateboarding.

Justin Bieber's love for skateboarding is evident from these amazing pictures

Justin has been spotted on multiple occasion skateboarding past a lane in the city. He often even showcases his skateboarding skills in certain skateboard parks as well. He often dresses up casually for heading to skate with no regard about the paparazzi or any fear of being clicked. With his safety gears in place, Justin straight up heads out on his skateboard and has a good time.

Justin Bieber is such a huge fan of skateboarding that he once greeted his fans while coming out of a complex, on a skateboard. Fans were stunned looking at the new way Justin chose to interact with them. For another event, Justin went completely without his safety gear as he showcased some skills in a skateboard park as people watched him. He is also often seen strolling with his skateboard around the city. The popstar has a huge collection of skateboards and often flaunts them every now and then by making a public appearance with his gear.

However, things do not necessarily always go well for the singer. Justin Bieber has fallen off his skateboard multiple times and such instances have been caught on camera as well. He often becomes the topic of laughter at such instances, however, Justin does not let the jokes affect him and often laughs it off himself and continues with his skateboarding routine. Justin last made news in terms of skateboarding when he fell twice in ten seconds while skateboarding somewhere around his vicinity. However, despite that, Justin Bieber continued to skate and is often spotted several times. Currently, the singer is observing social distancing protocols, as he stays in lockdown with his wife Hailey Bieber at their home. The two often post cute pictures together which gives fans major goals. His recent song with Ariana Grande ‘Stuck with U’ too was a huge hit and dominated charts.

