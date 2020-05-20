Justin Bieber’s Rehearsal Pictures For 'Changes Tour' That You Must Check Out

The Changes Tour is Justin Bieber's fourth concert tour, in promotion for his fifth studio album, Changes (2020). It was to commence on May 14, in Seattle but the tour got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Justin Bieber had started his preparation for the tour and had been sharing some pictures of the same on his social media handles. Check out Justin Bieber's rehearsal pictures and more.

Justin Bieber’s rehearsal pictures for Changes Tour

Justin Bieber shared his Changes Tour rehearsal updates on Facebook and Instagram with his more than 78 million and 136 million followers on the respective platforms. On the second day of rehearsals, Justin was seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a cap. In the video, he checked on the team and instructed them on the changes he wants on a track - the Boyfriend song which he took from his third studio album, Believe (2012). Justin even shared a shirtless picture with the caption, “Tour prep”.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Songs That Still Remain Unreleased

Day 3

Justin Bieber captioned a post, “Day 3 rehearsals. Changes Worldwide Tour”. In the video, he was seen practising light dance steps while his song, What Do You Mean? from his fourth studio album Purpose (2015) played in the background. He was also seen playing roller hockey, which he has mentioned as his favourite sport on several occasions.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Obsession With Soft Toys Is Evident In These Pics

Day 4

Also Read | Drew McIntyre Compares Old Self To Canadian Sensation Justin Bieber To Taunt King Corbin

Day 5

Also Read | Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Defend Allegation Made By 6ix9ine On 'Stuck With U'

The Last rehearsal picture shared by Justin Bieber was one day before the tour was supposed to begin

About Changes Tour

During the last quarter of 2019, especially in December, Justin Bieber started teasing his musical comeback via his social media. On December 20, Bieber tweeted that something was going to happen on December 24 and 31, 2019, as well as on January 3 and 4, 2020. On the first of these four dates, he released a video on YouTube where he announced that he would release his fifth album during 2020, its first single Yummy on January 3, and the first round of dates for his new world tour.

On March 6, 2020, several stadium dates were downsized to arena dates, with shows moved to arena venues adjacent to the stadiums. Bieber's team cited "unforeseen circumstances", while Variety and Billboard reported it was due to low ticket sales. On April 1, 2020, it was announced the tour will be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.