Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey's Throwback Pics From Their Teenage Years

After a 10-year long friendship, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber quietly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in the year 2018. Although the surprise wedding gave many fans whiplash, both the stars have actually known each for a decade. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber reportedly met each back in the year 2009 at a fan event.

Although it wasn't love at first sight, their meeting wasn’t forgotten by both and thus began an interesting story of friendship and love. Certain reports also suggest that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber dated each other on and off amid maintaining their connection in between major life events, their struggles and their high-profile relationships with other people. Here is a collection of few pictures when Justin met Hailey when they were just teenagers.

ALSO READ| Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Defend Allegation Made By 6ix9ine On 'Stuck With U'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber's teenage pictures together

Justin Bieber, took to Instagram, to share this rare picture of him with Hailey Bieber and her family. The pop star drew hearts on his and Hailey’s face. While sharing the picture the Canadian singer thanked Hailey Bieber’s family to let her marry a savage man like him. The duo is all smiles in the picture. Check out the picture here:

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber Shares His Adult Acne Problem While Getting Facial From Wife Hailey

In this picture, young Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber can be seen smiling as they strike a pose. The photo sees Justin dressed in a plain white t-shirt with a silver chain wrapped around her neck. While Hailey can be seen dressed in a black ensemble. Minimalistic makeup and hair left open to complete the look of the model. Justin Bieber shared the picture saying “where it all began”. Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber Regrets Not Saving Himself For Hailey; Says 'I Wish I Could Go Back'

Here, in this photo, Justin Bieber can be enjoying a gala time with Hailey Bieber in his car. The monochrome selfie sees Justin wearing a cap as he smiles for the picture. Hailey Bieber can be seen leaning on the car seat with her hair left open. Justin Bieber shared this picture back in the year 2014 denying romantic involvement with the model. He shared the picture, saying that she is just a good friend.

ALSO READ| Hailey Bieber's Hairstylist Ryan Pearl Is Here To Teach You How To Dye Your Hair At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.