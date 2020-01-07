Justin Bieber's Mysterious Baby Posts Have Fans Wondering If Hailey Is Pregnant

Hollywood actor Justin Bieber is a popular name and has a huge fan following. He tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin in 2018. The two have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. They have been giving couple goals with their social media PDA to many of their followers. Now, recently Justin uploaded several pictures of different babies and that made many wonder if the couple is expecting a baby. Read to know more.

Justin Bieber’s mysterious baby posts

Justin Bieber is among the top followed personalities on Instagram. He has been active on Twitter. In his recent posts, Justin uploaded around 13 posts each having different babies. This made the fans curious about the Justin-Hailey’s status if they are going to have a baby.

Earlier, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shut down the rumours about her pregnancy. She was reportedly spending time in Miami. Hailey took to her Instagram story to dissolve the rumours. She wrote that the internet is funny and no she is not pregnant.

