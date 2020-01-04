Justin Bieber Joins TikTok Ahead Of New Single 'Yummy' And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Justin Bieber just released his new single Yummy on January 3 and is trying to reach the audience through all means possible. The singer recently sent his fans, i.e. the Beliebers, into a frenzy when he announced that he is joining the video-sharing social networking site TikTok. Bieber shared this news with his fans on Twitter.

Justin on TikTok!

Justin Bieber first tweeted with just the words Tik Tok. This tweet alone was enough for fans to get excited about the singer joining the site. This is what Justin tweeted:

Tik tok? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 2, 2020

The singer then shared the link of his TikTok account with his fans on Twitter. When the actor shared the account, his followers on Tik Tok were just 326. The Yummy singer has now reached 975.2K Followers.

According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, Bieber's first post was a series of old and new photos. He had captioned the video and asked his fans if he was doing this right i.e. if he was using the app correctly. The video was then deleted by the singer.

There are three posts on Justin's Tik Tok account. All three of them show Justin dancing and lipsyncing to his new single. On one of the posts, Bieber also asked his fans to make a fun video of them vibing on the song with their friends.

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement towards Justin joining the social media app. They all seemed to be excited about the new single. Here are some fan reactions to the singer's tweet about joining Tik Tik:

make dat account pls — #STREAMOFTN (@allicatttx) January 2, 2020

GO DO SOME TIK TOKS! #YummyOutTONIGHT — Gysa ✨ | YUMMY TONIGHT (@gisa701) January 2, 2020

You would have the funniest tik toks — Maya Rose🦋💙 (@bIuemymind) January 2, 2020

