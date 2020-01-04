The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Justin Bieber Joins TikTok Ahead Of New Single 'Yummy' And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Music

Justin Bieber recently joined the video-sharing social networking site TikTok. The singer shared videos of himself dancing and singing his new single Yummy.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

Justin Bieber just released his new single Yummy on January 3 and is trying to reach the audience through all means possible. The singer recently sent his fans, i.e. the Beliebers, into a frenzy when he announced that he is joining the video-sharing social networking site TikTok. Bieber shared this news with his fans on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Reply To A Female Fan Flirting With Him Is Downright Hilarious

Justin on TikTok!

Justin Bieber first tweeted with just the words Tik Tok. This tweet alone was enough for fans to get excited about the singer joining the site. This is what Justin tweeted:

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Shows Off His Impressive Collection Of Tattoos

The singer then shared the link of his TikTok account with his fans on Twitter. When the actor shared the account, his followers on Tik Tok were just 326. The Yummy singer has now reached 975.2K Followers.

ALSO READ | A List Of Awards And Appreciation Bestowed On Popular Justin Bieber Songs

According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, Bieber's first post was a series of old and new photos. He had captioned the video and asked his fans if he was doing this right i.e. if he was using the app correctly. The video was then deleted by the singer.

There are three posts on Justin's Tik Tok account. All three of them show Justin dancing and lipsyncing to his new single. On one of the posts, Bieber also asked his fans to make a fun video of them vibing on the song with their friends. 

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Accepts St. Louis Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington's EPIC Breakaway Challenge

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement towards Justin joining the social media app. They all seemed to be excited about the new single. Here are some fan reactions to the singer's tweet about joining Tik Tik:

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's New Song Yummy Has Fans Raving All Over Social Media

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
'IRAN NEVER WON A WAR', SAYS TRUMP
NCP CALLS FOR WITHDRAWAL OF SEVA DAL'S BOOKLET ON SAVARKAR
LABUSCHAGNE SCORE MAIDEN DOUBLE TON
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK