Justin Bieber's 'Changes' music Tour To Be Postponed Until Further Notice 

It has been five years since Justin Bieber dropped his last album, and since then, he has gone through a lot of changes too. One of the biggest changes in his life was marrying Hailey Baldwin. After marrying Hailey, Justin dropped a new album on February 14, 2020, as a tribute to his wife. The album has been loved by fans all over the world. After the release of the album, Justin Bieber was up for a new music tour. The music tour is known as the Changes tour and it was going to kick start from May 14, 2020, but is no longer the case. The tour which fans have been waiting for so long has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here all we know about it so far.

Justin Bieber's Changes tour to be postponed

Justin Bieber's Changes tour was set to kick start at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. After the release of the album, the promoters of Justin's Changes tour released a statement and spoke about why the tour is postponed. The promoters expressed that due to the current public health crisis and concern for those who are affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing the currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour.

The promoters also expressed that Justin Bieber and his band and his dancing crew have been preparing for the show for a long time but right now putting the health and well-being of the fans is the foremost concern. The statement also stated that "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone". The statement also added that Justin wants his fans to hold on to the tickets as they will be honoured as soon as dates are rescheduled. It was also reported that information on the dates will be revealed soon. Last month, Justin's tour was scaled down with eight dates switched from stadiums to arenas after tickets went on sale just as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

