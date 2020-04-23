Justin Bieber's Pets History: Did You Know He Had Once Adopted Snake And Monkey?

Justin Bieber is considered as one of the most popular pop artists from the millennial era. The Canadian singer is also an active social media personality. Justin Bieber enjoys a massive fan following of over 133 million followers on Instagram, to date. The Purpose studio album star's life has always been in the news — from his controversies to his albums. However, one thing about Justin that not everybody is aware of is his love for his pets. Check out the pets he had over the years:

Dogs

Over the years, Justin Bieber has adopted over three dogs. He has a Papillon named Sammy, an American Bulldog named Karma and a Yorkshire Terrier named Esther. A tiny Yorkshire terrier puppy is the newest addition to Bieber’s family. Currently, Justin and his wife Hailey are co-parenting a Yorkie named Oscar.

Cat

Tuts is Justin Bieber's only pet with her own Twitter account. Tuts is a Persian cat. The orange tabby had gone viral for trendy memes on her where she looked grumpy and angry.

Snake

The Changes studio album artist also had adopted a pet snake. Justin Bieber walked the MTV VMA red carpet in 2011 with Johnson the Snake on his wrist. Justin auctioned off Johnson for charity shortly after the event, and the serpent now resides at the Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo in Owatonna, MN.

Hamster

Justin Bieber's hamster named Pac used to be in his front pocket during the concerts and shows. In 2013, during a concert, he gave Pac away to a fan in the front row. The hamster passed away shortly after. Reportedly, the California Hamster Association believes the cause of death was sudden environmental change.

Monkey

Justin Bieber's monkey, Mally is one of the most famous capuchins from Hollywood. Reportedly, the news of Justin abandoning him in Germany went viral. However, a spokesperson for the Hodenhagen Serengeti Wildlife Park confirmed that the real Mally never left the park.

