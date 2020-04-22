Artists Justin Bieber Collaborated With For His Latest Album 'Changes'

Changes was released by pop singer Justin Bieber in mid-February 2020. It is also the fifth studio album of the singer after his last critically acclaimed album, Purpose. The album was a huge hit among the audience as soon as it hit the shelves and has gone on to become one of the biggest hits of Justin Bieber.

The song, Yummy by Justin Bieber was released as a single early this year which topped almost every chart. Justin Bieber even made a 10-part documentary series to promote his album, Changes that also featured his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber even collaborated with several artists for the songs in Changes and here is a look at some of them.

Justin Bieber’s collaborations for Changes

1. Intentions

Justin Bieber collaborated with rapper Quavo for this soulful number from his album, Changes. This song marked the third time that the duo came together for a song. Justin Bieber and Quavo had earlier collaborated for DJ Khaled's I'm the One and No Brainer a few years ago. Bieber even released an acoustic version of the song minus Quavo’s vocals last month.

2. Forever

Forever saw Justin Bieber collaborate with rapper Post Malone and Clever. This was also the second time that Malone collaborated with Bieber as they had earlier worked on the former’s song, Déjà vu back in 2016. Forever is one of the most loved songs from Justin Bieber’s Changes.

3. Get Me

Get Me was released as a promotional single by Justin Bieber for his album, Changes. The pop-singer collaborated with You Should Be Here singer Kehlani for the song. Many fans were shocked to hear both Bieber and Kehlani’s soft vocals in this love song. The music video for the same was released a month ago and fans are still not over it.

4. Second Emotion

Justin Bieber collaborated with Power Is Power rapper Travis Scott for this number. The song was a huge hit among fans and they loved the Bieber-Scott collaboration. However, there have also been reports that the song was to send subtle messages to both their partners, Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner.

