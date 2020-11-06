K.L Rahul Wishes ‘mad Child’ Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday With Adorable Photo

K.L Rahul recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on her birthday. In the picture, both K.L Rahul and Athiya Shetty were spotted flashing a smile as they adorably posed for the picture. The cricketer posted the picture with a birthday note where he called Athiya a ‘mad child’. The duo was spotted donning casual outfits in the picture.

Fans in a huge number appreciated the picture. Celebrities like Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, Huma Qureshi and Armaan Jain also showered love on the picture. Athiya Shetty also posted a white heart emoticon in the comment section on K.L Rahul’s post. Take a look at the post.

K.L Rahul's 'before and after' comparison of Athiya's moods

Earlier, K.L Rahul also shared two pictures of Athiya Shetty on his Instagram story where he tried to make a comparison of Athiya's moods before and after having a cake. The first picture is from her childhood where she is captured candidly as she shouts. K.L Rahul posted the picture writing, "Where's the cake?". In the second picture, Athiya Shetty is seen holding a big cake as she makes a goofy expression for the picture. K.L Rahul posted the second picture with a note, "I think she is happy". Take a look at Athiya Shetty's birthday pictures.

K.L Rahul and Athiya Shetty never addressed their relationship rumours. However, the duo is often seen exploring new places together and enjoying each other's company. The two are often spotted appreciating each other's social media pictures through quirky comments. Earlier, Athiya Shetty shared an adorable picture with K.L Rahul on his birthday and also called him 'my person'. Once they were spotted vacation together as K.L Rahul shared a quirky photo with his rumoured girlfriend. Take a look at K.L Rahul and Athiya Shetty's photos.

Suniel Shetty's sweet wish for daughter Athiya Shetty

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty posted a monochrome picture of Athiya where she can be seen posing with a messy hair look. On the occasion of Athiya Shetty's birthday, father Suneil Shetty wrote a caption by addressing Athiya as someone where his life begins and love never ends. Suniel Shetty then went on to wish Athiya on her birthday and said that he thanks life every day for giving him her as a gift. He thus expressed his joy for having Athiya in his life with this caption and also ended it on a positive note with a heart.

