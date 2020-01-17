THIS K-pop Group Will Be A Part Of 'VH1 Supersonic' Line-up This Year

Indian K-pop fans are in for some good news as VH1 Supersonic might have a K-pop act lined up this year. The news broke into K-pop fraternity and fan’s speculated that it might be BTS. However, some of them were disappointed to not hearing that it is BTS, but some followers of VH1 showed enthusiasm showing what the new act would be like.

It all started after fans showed curiosity about the line-up. Nikhil Chinapa, the co-creator of VH1 Supersonic replied to an enthusiastic fan through his Twitter. He mentioned about the introduction of K-pop. However, he cleared that it is not the global juggernauts BTS. Fans started pouring in suggestions and Nikhil willingly 'took notes'.

Here is what VH1 shared:

YES! Sorry for the inordinate delay but after a few hiccups, we’re back on track for a fabulous festival.



Techno, Hip hop, Electro House, Future Bass, Soul, Metal, Alt-Rock + more.



Has @nikhilchinapa started dropping hints yet? Anyone making any guesses? https://t.co/F6GGdQAJrx — Vh1 Supersonic (@Vh1Supersonic) January 13, 2020

Some curious fans had more questions:

@nikhilchinapa hoping the genre split isn't techno/EDM-biased — ishan sukul (@ishancanrun) January 13, 2020

Nikhil Chinapa cleared the air that K-pop that has been added to the line-up:

No, that isn’t the new genre. We’re bringing in a #KPop band for the first time at our festival.



No, it’s not @bts_bighit (sorry @BTS_ARMY) but I’m hoping India will show Kpop and our little K-pop step at @Vh1Supersonic, some love. https://t.co/nqwQSQmZPT — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) January 13, 2020

Later VH1 released about Z-STARS attending the event between February 7th to February 9th, 2020 in Pune. VH1 also released the promo cover. Z-STARS are the first international K-pop stars formed after auditions all over the world. The groups Z-GIRLS and Z-BOYS include two Indians, Priyanka Mazumdar and Sidhant Arora, respectively. They are world's first Indian K-pop stars to ever perform in Korea as well as other K-festivals.

