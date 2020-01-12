K-pop Idols In Romantic And Thriller Korean Dramas That Are A Must Watch!

K-pop idols end up landing roles in Korean dramas as well. This marks their beginning in acting career which eventually is a good career path for the young guns. According to multiple k-media reports, a K-pop idol brings extra coverage to the dramas as they have an existing fan base. We list down some of the best Korean dramas with K-pop idols as lead roles.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

For anyone interested in K-drama’s and want to watch the best one with Korean idols and singers in it, then this is it. From IU in the lead role to Exo’s Baekhyun in the supporting act, Moon Lovers is one of the most popular k-drama with k-idols in it. The storyline dates back to the Goryeo era and the modern era, through which the lead IU travels during the time of the total eclipse.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

This drama portrays the sad truth of Korea’s plastic surgery frenzy. The female lead undergoes extensive surgeries to look better and be accepted. On the other hand, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, the popular k-pop idol is the good looking male lead in the drama. The story is a series of realisations about the pre-conceived notions of the Korean beauty standards, a must-watch for sure!

EXO Next Door

This funny cliché drama is a series of short episodes. In the drama, almost the entire members of popular k-pop boy group EXO are the cast members. As the name suggests, the drama is about a lost friend who is later found living next door. EXO’s Chan Yeol is seen in the lead role. Moreover, Baekhyun, Kai, Do Kyung Soo all from EXO are in the star cast.

The K2

The action thriller drama has popular Girl’s Generation Member In Yoon Ah in it. She is paired opposite one of the most popular k-drama actors of all time, Ji Chang Wook. The drama was a success when it aired and is another must watch suggestion for anyone.

Hwarang

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS’ V( Kim Tae Hyung) as Han Sung and Park Hyung Sik of ZE:A as King Sam Maek-jong in Hwarang. This drama is full of K-pop idols in the lead roles. The drama revolves around a king struggling to find his place in the kingdom. This drama is serious but has some comic elements overall.

