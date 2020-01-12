K-pop Inspired Trendy Hair Colours To Try The Next Time You Visit A Salon

When it comes to experimentation and image, a lot of youngsters follow the K-Pop stars. The stars are often seen sporting different hair colours and hairstyles that people take inspiration from. Even they often change up their looks by getting a new hair colour. Here are a few K-Pop inspired hair colours to try. Pic/Shutterstock

Fiery Orange

The vibrant tangerine colour trend has been all over the K-pop scene for a long time now. The hair colour was amazingly pulled off by Jin from BTS, G Dragon, and Monsta X’s Jooheon. This colour turns out to be an unexpected twist on the neon trend. This fiery orange will give you a bold and daring look.

Lilac and Velvet

The purple hair will never go out of style, a lot of stars are seen sporting this colour from time to time. It is also a shade that perfectly compliments all types of skin tones. From a range of light pastel lilac, all the way to deeper toned violets, there is a shade for everyone. Some BTS members who pulled off the hair colour are Suga and RM.

Strawberry Red

Although Red is not a new shade for the people, there is a different shade that the K-pop stars have brought into the trend. The shade seems to be slightly muted and a little less vibrant. This colour sure helps make a statement and looks as cute as a strawberry.

Forest Green

This earthy and emerald shade of green certainly turns a few heads. The jewel-toned ones have definitely made an impression in the K-pop scene. A few idols have supported this look by dying their entire hair in the shade of green.

Hot Pink

From the start, Hot Pink colour has never gone out of trend. Pastel pink seems to be a shade that is definitely here to stay, but no one rocks a Hot Pink colour like the K-pop stars. Even though it is a wig, Blackpink’s Jisoo definitely wins hearts with the colour.

