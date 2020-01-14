K-pop Celebs Who Suffered From Depression But Fought Against It!

Several media reports suggest that K-pop idols are prone to anxiety and depression due to pressure of performance and results. There are some k-pop idols who are vocal about their mental health. Here is a list of K-pop celebrities have beaten the odds of depression and are a success in their career.

BTS’ Suga

BTS has been the flag bearer of mental health wellness through their several speeches and music released through Love Yourself series. BTS’ Suga has been vocal about his struggle with depression. He has also penned down his take on dealing with mental illness through his mixtapes’ The Last. According to an interview with Naver in January 2018, Suga, also known by his maiden name Min Yoon Gi, recalls that anxiety and stress never leaves his back. He keeps his work as the main focus and lets his mind substitute stress for work. That’s his way to deal with depression. He also expressed that while they were still struggling after their debut, he was still struggling to make peace with his thoughts.

Bae Suzy

In 2013, Suzy was a guest speaker at the Healing Camp where she confessed to struggling with depression for a while. She expressed how others' comments and expectations of her made her feel unworthy. According to a report in Soompi, a K-media source, she also mentioned that people expected her to behave like an adult even though she was still a kid. She expressed, how signs were depression were stronger in her, even though she was completely involved with work. She constantly faced contradictions, when her work was important but personally, as a human, she was not as others said her so!

G-Dragon of BIGBANG

G-Dragon of BIGBANG was a global icon before BTS. The group 'BIGBANG' are expected to be the initiators of Korean Wave, according to multiple reports. However, G-Dragon confessed on national TV about his struggle with trolls and depression after he was called out for plagiarism in 2009. G-Dragon reportedly shut himself out of the world and lived in complete isolation. Fans speculated in 2017 that the singer and rapper was depressed after he posted a photo of a dark themed quote.

