Kaali Khuhi Movie Review: The Shabana Azmi Starrer Horror Film Has A Moral At The End

The OTT platform Netflix has brought a series of horror movies for the viewers to watch on the occasion of Halloween weekend. One Indian movie, named Kaali Khuhi was released today on this occasion. The movie stars Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Riva Arora, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others in pivotal roles. Read on to know Kaali Khuhi's movie review.

Kaali Khuhi movie review

Kaali Khuhi's story starts with a family going back to their village in Punjab after the 10-year-old Shivangi's grandmother was reported to be sick. Shivangi visits this mysterious house which is apparently spooky. The young kid doesn't know about any of the haunting stories of her ancestral house but it is when she meets a mysterious girl, that she finds out about the many stories related to the house where she lives in the village along with her family.

After hearing all the stories, Shivangi herself observes many weird and strange events at her house, built then she realises that the entire village is cursed due to the unfortunate history of a huge number of female infanticide cases in the village. The movie has a strong underlying connection and a message about female infanticide. However, as far as a horror movie is concerned, the film is not scary enough. The film received a rating of 69% from the Google users, while the IMDb rated it at 6.5/10. The movie could be watched with the kids as it does not have a huge amount of gory sequences in the film. Here is the trailer of the film, that could be watched on Netflix from today onwards.

Kaali Khuhi

The movie stars Riva Arora in the lead role of Shivangi. Kaali Khuhi cast also features Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shabana Azmi, and Satyadeep Mishra. The movie is directed by Terrie Samundra. Kaali Khuhi is produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb under the banner Monomay Motion Pictures. The horror film released today i.e.October 30, 2020 on Netflix.

