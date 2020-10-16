'Kaali Khuhi' Trailer Promises Horror Fans A Thrilling Experience With A Social Message

Kaali Khuhi is an upcoming horror film that stars Shabana Azmi, Riva Arora, Leela Samson and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Terrie Samundra and tells the story of a cursed village in Punjab that is facing off against a malicious supernatural entity. The trailer for Kaali Khuhi was just dropped online. The trailer features several horrifying moments in a rural village that is seemly haunted.

Kaali Khuhi trailer promises horrifying haunting moments in a rural Punjabi setting

Above is the official trailer for Kaali Khuhi that released on Netflix India's YouTube channel. The trailer showcases how 10-year-old Shivangi's parents take her to a haunted village. There, the girl notices many supernatural events, some of which even lead to the death of villagers. The trailer reveals that the village is plagued by many restless ghosts, which is causing death and destruction in the village.

These ghosts are a result of the village's dark past. The family goes to the village as Shivangi's grandmother is sick. There Shivangi meets a mysterious girl, after which she starts seeing strange events inside her ancestral home. Soon, Shivangi realizes that the village is cursed by a spirit due to the village's history of female infanticide. The movie is expected to be a thrilling horror experience while also sending a powerful social message about female infanticide in India.

Kaali Khuhi is set to release on Netflix on October 30, 2020, which is also a day before Halloween. Sanjeeda Sheikh will play Shhivangi's mother while Satyadeep Misra will play the girl's father. Shabana Azmi plays Shivangi's strange aunt Satya Maasi. The role of Shivangi is played by child actor Riva Arora.

Kaali Khuhi is just one of the many horror films that are being released this month on the occasion of Halloween 2020. Reaction to the trailer seems to be mostly positive on YouTube and Twitter. Fans have praised the trailer for its chilling and mysterious atmosphere. The movie will be director Terrie Samundra's very first feature-length horror movie. She has previously directed acclaimed short films.

[image source: Kaali Khuhi trailer]

