What's Coming To Netflix In November 2020? Here Are All The New Movies & TV Shows

The streaming giant Netflix always has new binge-worthy shows. Every month, a stack of new Netflix movies and shows are added to the platform and the platform's library becomes even more enticing. Whether one is looking for films that would make them feel warm and fuzzy or ominous thrillers, Netflix is pretty much one size fits all when it comes to streaming. Read on to see a bunch of new titles and Netflix originals which will be welcomed on the platform in November 2020. According to a report on What's on Netflix, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November 2020.
What’s coming to Netflix in November?
Nov. 1
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Nov. 2
Nov. 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
- Mother — Netflix Film
Nov. 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
Nov. 5
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original
- Midnight at the Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
- Paranormal — Netflix Original
Nov. 6
- Citation — Netflix Film
- Country Ever After — Netflix Original
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
Nov. 9
- Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Nov. 10
- Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
- Trash Truck — Netflix Family
Nov. 11
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
- The Liberator — Netflix Original
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
- What We Wanted — Netflix Film
Nov. 12
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo — Netflix Film
- Prom Night
Nov. 13
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
- The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
- The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
Nov. 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
- The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Nov. 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
Nov. 18
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
Nov. 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
Nov. 20
- Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
- If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
- Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
Nov. 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
- Machete Kills
Nov. 23
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
- Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
- Wonderoos — Netflix Family
Nov. 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film
- Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Nov. 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul — Netflix Film
Nov. 27
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
- The Call — Netflix Film
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
- Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
- La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
Nov. 28
- The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
Nov. 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
- The 2nd
- A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
- Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
- Rust Creek
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
