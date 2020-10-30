What's Coming To Netflix In November 2020? Here Are All The New Movies & TV Shows

The streaming giant Netflix always has new binge-worthy shows. Every month, a stack of new Netflix movies and shows are added to the platform and the platform's library becomes even more enticing. Whether one is looking for films that would make them feel warm and fuzzy or ominous thrillers, Netflix is pretty much one size fits all when it comes to streaming. Read on to see a bunch of new titles and Netflix originals which will be welcomed on the platform in November 2020. According to a report on What's on Netflix, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November 2020.

What’s coming to Netflix in November?

Nov. 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special

Mother — Netflix Film

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original

Nov. 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film

Paranormal — Netflix Original

Nov. 6

Citation — Netflix Film

Country Ever After — Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

Nov. 9

Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily — Netflix Original

Trash Truck — Netflix Family

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator — Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — Netflix Film

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film

The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20

The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family

We Are the Champions — Netflix Original

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas — Netflix Family

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Voices of Fire — Netflix Original

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film

Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — Netflix Film

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family

The Call — Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

