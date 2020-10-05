'Kaali Khuhi' Teaser Starring Shabana Azmi Showcases Spooky Moments & Scared Characters

Sanjeeda Shaikh recently took to Twitter to share a teaser of the upcoming Netflix original movie Kaali Khuhi. The 30-second teaser starts with a voiceover of a girl asking “Do you like ghost stories?”. The video also has intriguing and strong voices accompanied by dark visuals. There are shots of a funeral where Shabana Azmi is spotted standing in a scared state.

The teaser also showcases a funeral and a pooja. A voice-over can be heard about a practice that has been taking place for a long time but it is considered wrong. There is a shot of a girl who is seen shouting and asking her mother’s sister about the happenings that are taking place around her.

The video ends with cumulated visuals of chaos and troubles that lead to the girl standing and staring at something in shock. Kaali Khuhi would be realising on October 30. The movie is set in rural Punjab. Take a look at the teaser of Kaali Khuhi on Netflix.

About Kaali Khuhi

Kaali Khuhi is a story of a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi who tries to save her family and her village from the horror of a restless ghost who resides in the village. The movie stars Riva Arora in the lead role of Shivangi. Kaali Khuhi cast also stars Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shabana Azmi, and Satyadeep Mishra. The movie is directed by Terrie Samundra. Kaali Khuhi is produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb under the banner Monomay Motion Pictures. Kaali Khuhi trailer release date has not been announced yet by the makers.

Netflix all set to release Hubie Halloween

Netflix has several Halloween treats for the audience. Apart from Kaali Khuhi, internationally, Netflix is all set to release another horror-comedy Hubie Halloween. Hubie Halloween is an upcoming horror-comedy film on Netflix. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal along with young actors like Karan Brar, Bradley Steven Perry, Noah Schnapp and Peyton List.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill. It is produced by Adam Sandler under Happy Madison Productions and Allen Covert. Sandler also wrote the script along with Tim Herlihy. The film’s score is by Rupert Gregson-Williams with cinematography by Seamus Tierney. It is another addition to Adam Sandler and Netflix’s various collaborations. This is filmmaker Brill's third consecutive venture with Netflix and Sandler. The previous two projects were The Do-Over (2016) and Sandy Wexler (2017), which garnered mixed reactions from the viewers.

