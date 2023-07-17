Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma Tries To Solve An Acid Attack Case, Learns Dark Secrets

The official trailer of Kaalkoot is out. And, it is an intriguing affair. Kalkoot stars Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi. It is helmed by Sumit Saxena and features the Lust Stories 2 star as a cop who takes up an acid attack case.

3 things you need to know

The series is written by Arunabh Kumar and Sumit Saxena.

It also stars Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma and others.

It is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

A closer look at a dark world

The trailer starts with Ravi Tripathi (played by Vijay Varma) donning the khaki uniform and announcing his resignation, claiming that the recent events (or cases) at the police station have taken a toll on him mentally. However, his superior rejects his resignation. Initially, he lacks interest in his job, but eventually, a finds purpose when he comes across a brutal acid attack case. He starts investigating the matter despite being warned by his superiors about the outcome.

Along the way, Ravi confronts dark realities of gender bias, societal expectations and more. The trailer also has glimpses of Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Gopal Datt and Yashpal Sharma. Mirzapur's Golu (Shweta) plays an acid attack survivour in Kalkoot.

Ready for Kalkoot?

The crime thriller is written by Sumit Saxena, who is known for writing screenplays for the 2018 anthologies - Lust Stories and Ajeeb Daastaans. He has also written a screenplay for Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G (2022). The series will start streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema on July 27.

Kaalkoot is Vijay Varma's third release of the year after Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, and Lust Stories 2. He was seen with Tamannaah in the second instalment of Lust Stories. Both outings received praise from the audience.