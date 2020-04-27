Sanjay Mishra Posts A Video From The Time He Was 20; Says The Songs Are The Same Even Now

Sanjay Mishra recently shared a video from the time he was just 20 years old. In the video, he can be seen dancing at a wedding celebration in the most carefree manner. He has also added a part from the film Kaamyaab in an attempt to compare the two phases of his life.

Sanjay Mishra’s take on the change in him

Sanjay Mishra recently shared a video of himself where he could be seen dancing at a traditional Indian wedding. Towards the end of the video, he has added a part from his recent film, Kaamyaab, where he was dancing at a crowded party. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that he used to dance back in his 20s and he dances now with the same vigour. He has mentioned that even the music is the same only his style has changed over the years. He has also thanked his sister and her husband for providing him the wedding dance video. His fans have expressed their amusement for the post in the comments section. They can also be seen pointing out how different the 20-year-old Sanjay Mishra’s shirt is. It is a mix of a number of hard colours while he has also added a pair of black shades to the look. Have a look at the fun video from Sanjay Mishra’s Twitter here.

तब भी नाचते थे अब भी नाचते है #MeAt20 😎 music वहीं हैं बस चाल बदल गई हैं 🕺🎈🌸#WatchTillTheEnd Thank you कविता दीदी & Naresh Gaur for this video pic.twitter.com/8ufHeakabR — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) April 26, 2020

Sanjay Mishra’s take on the gibberish challenge

Sanjay Mishra recently posted a fun meme which aptly represents the currently trending, ‘guess the gibberish’ Instagram filter. In the meme, a video from the film Golmaal Again has been taken to create relatable content. In the meme, Babli Bhai can be seen trying to spell out “bhoot atma” and failing miserably. Have a look at the hilarious meme from Sanjay Mishra’s Instagram here.

