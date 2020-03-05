The Debate
'Kaamyaab' Early Reviews: Fans Call The Sanjay Mishra-starrer Simple Yet Beautiful

Bollywood News

'Kaamyaab' stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role along with Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh & Isha Talwar. Makers of the film recently held a pre-release premiere

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kaamyaab

The upcoming Bollywood film Kaamyaab stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role along with Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar. The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta, who has won a National Award for his short film Amdavad Ma Famous. Ahead of its release, a premiere of the film was held. Read to know what people had to say about the movie.

Also Read | 'Kaamyaab' Trailer Out, Features Sanjay Mishra As A Superstar Side-kick

Kaamyaab early reviews

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra Reveals 'Kaamyaab's' Budget Was Lesser Than The Cost Of 2 Vanity Vans

Also Read | 'Kaamyaab' Actor Sanjay Mishra Thanks God For Being 'underrated', Here Is Why

Kaamyaab trailer 

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra Shows Off Multiple 'extraordinary' Personas On The Latest 'Kaamyaab' Poster

Kaamyaab tells the story of a washed-up Hindi film side-actor, Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra). He wants to make a comeback with a memorable role so that he could complete a record figure of featuring in 500 films. Kaamyaab is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films and is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

 

 

First Published:
