Neena Gupta's Latest Post With Sanjay Mishra Will Make Fans Smile; Watch Video

Amid the lockdown, Neena Gupta has been a complete entertainer. She has been treating fans with all sorts of posts. She has gone on to sharing baking videos, how to spend time during the lockdown, throwback posts and much more. The actor recently shared a completely entertaining video that made fans smile.

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video where can be seen eating some delicious looking food with Sanjay Mishra at a dhaba. This video was taken while they were on the shoot for their upcoming film, Gwalior. In the video, she and Sanjay Mishra can be heard entertaining their fans with a melodious song. Along with the video, she also went on to write, “Just to make you smile.” Check out the video below.

Neena Gupta is currently at her home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand with her family. She has also been indulging in some cooking activities. Neena Gupta recently collaborated with Master Chef Vikas Khanna and showed fans to bake lemon yogurt cake. The two gave a step by step procedure to make this cake and also spent some lovely time over the video call. Watch some videos of Neena Gupta making some delicious food items.

On the work front

Neena Gupta will be seen sharing the screen space alongside Sanjay Mishra in the upcoming film, Gwalior. The film will be based on a thriller genre and is helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. As per reports, the film is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens on July 19, 2020.

