'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Cast: Deepak Tijori As Chris And Other Actors In The 1994 Film

Directed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a romantic comedy that was released in February 1994. The film features Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around a middle-class man who pursues his career with a musical group, despite his father’s disapproval. The protagonist falls in love with the lead singer, but she sees him only as a friend. The film was well-received by the critics and the audience. Take a look at Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa characters below:

Suchitra Krishnamurthy

Anna is played by Suchitra, a member of a six-person music band. Suchitra is the lead singer in the music band and is Sunil’s love interest. However, in the latter scenes, Anna gets close with the third member of the band, Chris and falls in love with him. Alongside being an actor, Suchitra is also a writer, painter and singer. She has appeared in films such as Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, My Wife’s Murder, Mittal v/s Mittal and Romeo Akbar Walter.

Deepak Tijori

Chris, Anna’s love interest is played by Deepak Tijori. Chris and Anna love each other and wish to marry each other. Gradually, when Sunil realises that Anna loves Chris, he decides to reunite the couple and get them married. Deepak has appeared in popular films such as Anjaam, Ghulam, Baadshah, Pehla Nasha and many more. He was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 as Vijay in 2018. In the same year, he also directed a film titled Tom, Dick and Harry 2.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin plays Father Braganza, who supports Sunil through his life. He believes in Sunil and thinks he is pure at heart. Naseeruddin is notable in Indian parallel cinema and has appeared in over 100 films such as Hum Paanch, Umrao Jaan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom and many more. He was last seen in Mee Raqsam as Hashim Seth that released last year.

