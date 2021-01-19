'Kevvu Keka' Cast: Here Is Stellar Cast Of This 2013 Comedy Film

Kevvu Keka was a 2013 comedy film which was written as well as directed by Devi Prasad. The project was bankrolled by Boppana Chandrasekhar under his banner Jahnavi Production and released in theatres on July 19, 2013. Read along and know the cast of the movie.

Also Read: Rytasha Rathore Opens Up About Her Upcoming Bumble Show 'Dating These Days'

Kevvu Keka Cast

Edara "Allari" Naresh

Edara Allari Naresh played the role of Bhucchi Raju in the movie comedy flick. The actor is popular for work in Telugu films and popularly known for portraying comic roles. His most notable works include Allari, Thotti Gang, Kithakithalu, Gamyam, Blade Babji, Bendu Apparao R.M.P, Seema Tapakai, Sudigadu, Yamudiki Mogudu, and Maharshi

Sharmila Mandre

Sharmiela Mandre played the role of Maha Lakshmi in Kevvu Keka and is popular for her work in the Kannada cinema along with Telugu and Tamil movies. She made her debut in the movie Sajni opposite actor Dhyan, while her first commercial hit was the Ganesh starrer Krishna. Other popular movies that she did are Navagraha, Venkata in Sankata and Swayamvara.

Also Read: Dolly Parton's Birthday: Did You Know She Played Miley's Godmother On 'Hannah Montana'?

Ali

Ali played the role of Appal Raju in the movie. He is also an actor, comedian and TV presenter who is popularly known for working in Telugu movies and television. The actor has acted in over 1000 film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

MS Narayana

Narayana played the role of Subba Rao in the movie Kevvu Keka. The actor and comedian were popular for his work in the Telugu cinema and was one of the most respected comedians in the industry. He claimed to have made his debut in 1997 and have acted in over 700 films within 17 years of his career. This crossed the record of Brahmanandam who acted in 700 films in 20 years and thus he had applied for the Guinness Record Academy.

The supporting cast of Kevvu Keka

The movie also sees other actors in supporting roles including Ashish Vidyarthi as Gotham Gopalakrishna, Krishna Bhagavaan as Abrakadabra Appa Rao, Prudhviraj as Punctuality Prabhanjanam and Kiran Rathod as Mrs Gottam Gopalakrishna / Jaanu.

Also Read: Harry Brant Passes Away At The Age Of 24 From An Accidental Drug Overdose

Also Read: 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This Iconic 1985 Romantic Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.