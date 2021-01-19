'Pathu Thala' Cast: Details About The Actors In Upcoming Tamil Action Flick

The makers recently unveiled the first look of upcoming Tamil movie Pathu Thala. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies ever since its announcement. It is a Tamil remake of the Kannada super hit flick Mufti. A R Rahman has been roped in as the music composer of the film. It marks the reunion of director Krishna’s Sillunu Oru Kadhal team, AR Rahman and the Studio Green banner.

The upcoming movie helmed by Obeli N Krishna is an action thriller and features an ensemble star cast. A lot of people have been curious about A R Rahman's Pathu Thala cast and Pathu Thala characters. For all the people who are wondering about A R Rahman's Pathu Thala characters and cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Silambarasan

Silambarasan TR AKA Simbu will be playing the role of a gangster in the cast of Pathu Thala. He started his career in the film industry as a child actor before making it big as one of the prolific actors in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut in the lead role with the 2002 film Kadhal Azhivathillai. Since then he has featured in several popular Tamil movies. He was last seen in the Tamil movie Eeswaran.

Gautham Karthik

Gautham Karthik will be seen in the role of a police officer in the cast of Pathu Thala. He is one of the lead actors in the film. The Tamil actor made his debut in 2013 with Mani Ratnam’s Kadal. He also won several awards and accolades for his performance in the debut film. He was last seen in the movie Devarattam as Vetri.

Kalaiyarasan as Ameer

Kalaiyarasan will be seen in an important role of Ameer in the upcoming Pathu Thala cast. He is most popular for his 2014 movie Madras. The actor has been a part of several hit movies in the Tamil film industry. He was last seen in the 2019 Tamil horror movie, Airaa. He will be next seen in films like China, Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, Puthiya Mugam Jagame Thanthiram which are all under post-production.

Priya Bhavani Shankar

Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen essaying a key role in the Pathu Thala cast. She is best known for her films like Meyaadha Maan and Kadaikutty Singam. Apart from acting in films, she is also a popular TV presenter. She was last seen in Mafia: Chapter 1 and the Amazon Prime web series Time Enna Boss.

Teejay Arunasalam

South Indian actor Teejay Arunasalam is also a part of the Pathu Thala cast. He became a household name after playing the role of Murugan in the 2019 Dhanush starrer Asuran. Apart from being a popular actor, he is also a singer and musician.

