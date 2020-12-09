Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Cast Child Artist Names And Where Are They Now

It has been 19 years since the world was introduced to the Raichand Family of Delhi and everyone’s hearts melted with Shahrukh Khan running to enter his home after he got down from the helicopter and people were in splits with the Kajol’s chirpy Chandni Chowk self. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made it to screen on December 14, 2001, and the cast of the movie has evolved quite a lot since the movie, especially the child artists. Read along as to know where the child artists from the movie are now.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Dec 8: Kanchan Doubts Rajveer's Involvement With Ankush

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Child Artists

Jibran Khan

Jibran Khan played the role of Krish Raichand, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s son who performed the Indian national anthem at a school function in his London school and made his mother proud. Jibran is the son of actor Feroz Khan, who played the lead role of Arjun in the BR Chopra’s adaptation of Mahabharat in 1988, that aired on Doordarshan. He has now turned into an athletic person and is quite active on his Instagram; he recently turned a year older on December 4, 2020.

Malvika Raaj

Malvika Raaj played the younger version of Pooja Sharma who grew up to be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sassy Poo. As per her IMDb bio, the actor-model in the recent times was seen in the 2017 movie Jayadev and also opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the upcoming action thriller titled Squad. She is the granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj and daughter of director Bobby Raj.

Also Read: Divya Bhatnagar's Brother Shares Her Last Words While Thanking Fans For Support

Kavish Majumdar

Kavish Majumdar played the role of Hrithik Roshan’s younger version aka Laddoo. Majumdar was inclined towards the world of films even during his college days and used to make short films then and went on to work as an assistant director to Soham Shah for the 2009 movie Luck. He has also acted in the movies Gori Tere Pyaar Mein as Latesh Bhai's son, then in Main Tera Hero as Seenu's college friend and in Bank Chor as Mukesh in 2017.

Promo Courtesy: Stills from a video on Youtube by shibbiness and Jibraan Khan's Instagram.

Also Read: 'Sundara Manamadhe Bharali' Shooting Location: Know Where The Marathi Show Is Filmed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.