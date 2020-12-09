Shraddha Arya Shares A Hilarious BTS Video From The Sets Of The Awards Function; See Post

Shraddha Arya has uploaded a video of herself from behind the scenes of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Zee Rishtey Awards. In the video that can be found below, one can see that Shraddha Arya is all dressed up for her upcoming performance at the Awards ceremony. It appears as if the Kundali Bhagya cast regular's outfit is majorly made of either jewels or sequins which are purple in color.

The actress could also be seen making gestures. Through the gestures, she could possibly be hinting at the song that she will be seen performing to or she could be trying to express how she is feeling before or after her performance. The video can be found on Shraddha Arya's Instagram handle.

Here is that video:

The upcoming edition of the Zee Rishtey Awards will also feature a performance by Ankita Lokhande. Lokhande will be seen paying a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput through a group dance number. The song that Lokhande will be seen dancing to is the well-known track Kaun Tujhe from Sushant's breakout film, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Here are the BTS video of Ankita Lokhande's performance

Shraddha Arya's Instagram handle is proof of the fact that the starlet is quite active on her social media accounts. As of this writing, the actor has amassed a total of 2.8 million followers and has posted 1,368 photos so far. A majority of Shraddha Arya's Instagram handle is made up of her selfies and candid pictures.

On the work front, as of now, Shraddha Arya is a series regular on the hit show, Kundali Bhagya. In the well-known drama series, Arya essays the character of Preeta Raghuvir Arora. The first episode of the show aired sometime around July 2017. Kundali Bhagya is a show that airs on ZeeTV.

