Divya Bhatnagar's Brother Shares Her Last Words While Thanking Fans For Support

Television actress Divya Bhatnagar who was hospitalized on November 26 following health complications, passed away around 3 am on December 7. The actress was put on ventilator support after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Her brother Devashish Bhatnagar took to Divya’s Instagram handle and shared his sister's last words where she thanked all her fans and friends for their support.

Divya Bhatnagar's last words

Devashish shared a picture with the actress which seems from one of their Rakshbandhan celebrations and penned a note where he expressed his thoughts that were scribbled by Divya in her notebook. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Let's fly once again into the sky which is full of all the manners that have been taught by our elders, where there will be no questions by the outsiders. Earlier acting was not my first love yet slowly I tried to develop my love towards it. In these painful times, I am thankful to all my fans, family, and friends for their support. (This is what your favoruite Divya Bhatnagar wanted to convey to her fans across.) (Written and handled by her brother: Dev Bhatnagar”

Divya's best friend, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the first one to comment on the post and wrote, “You took away my some part with you...Where will i go to take a praceful nap,kisse bolungi main bhook lagi hai kuch banaakar rakhh...Gossips kaun dega mujhe...kisse lecture dungi?? Mat kar divu aisa...not able to accept it yet...it will take a lot of time to heal me... I love you....”

Earlier, Saath Nibhaana Sathiya actress shared an emotional video on Instagram where she spoke at length about her friend Divya and had also made some serious allegations against Divya's husband Gagan. Devoleena in the video revealed that Divya was a survivor of domestic violence. First, Devoleena spoke about her bond with Divya and how the two became friends and family, and how their equation changed with time. Then an emotional Devoleena went on to expose Divya's husband Gagan and accused him of torture and abuse. Further, the actress revealed that Divya's life was filled with miseries, and she was suffering in her marriage, which culminated in her mental breakdown.

(Image credit: Divya Bhatnagar/ Instagram)

