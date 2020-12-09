'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Dec 8: Kanchan Doubts Rajveer's Involvement With Ankush

In this episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Deepa finds Shona and Rajveer in their backyard together. She rushes in to call Kanchan and tell her that Shona has visited Rajveer. Shona tells Rajveer that people have been fooling him because he's very innocent. She asks him what he would do if his friend lied to him. Rajveer tells Shona that he will never trust that person again. Shona is about to tell Rajveer about Priyanka but Kanchan and the other family members stop her.

Karbhari Laybhari written update December 8, 2020

Shona visits Rajveer

Kanchan asks why Shona visited them asking her if she's spying on them. Shona tells Kanchan she came there to meet Rajveer. She tells everyone that Priyanka was the one who put cow dung on the banner and the blame came on Rajveer. Kanchan tells Shona to mind her business and leave from there. Rajveer's mother supports Priyanka and says that she won't do any such thing.

Priyanka tells Vaishu about her letter

Meanwhile, Priyanka feels guilty that she created such a huge problem. She asks Vaishu about the consequences that will follow when Rajveer comes to know about her truth. She tells her friend that she wrote a letter to Rajveer and has given it to Shona, to give it to Rajveer. Priyanka tells Vaishu that she wishes Rajveer will forgive her soon.

Mane finds the letter

Mane tells Ankush Rao Patil about the preparations he made to let Priyanka enter politics. They meet an MLA and talk about the matter in person. While Mane shows the MLA a file, he finds the letter. Mane read Priyanka's letter but does not tell Ankush Rao about it. He keeps it in his pocket.

Kanchan doubts Rajveer's involvement with Ankush Rao

Kanchan thinks about Ankush Rao's words and is lost in her thoughts when Deepa comes there and tells her that Rajveer and Ankush Rao might be working together to get her out of their way. Kanchan calls Rajveer and lashes him out. She asks him about his involvement with Ankush Rao. Rajveer assures Kanchan that he's not involved with Ankush Rao and wants to quit politics.

