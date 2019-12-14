'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Completes 18 Years: Relive The Popular Songs Of The Movie

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most well-known movies that were released under the Dharma banner. The movie became extremely well known for its quirky characters and for the great performances given by the actors. The movie was a complete family entertainer that left the audience shedding some happy as well as sad tears. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ensured that the fans felt a spectrum of emotions. Check out some of the best songs from the movie:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Who can forget the very first song from the movie where the character Rahul Raichand is disclosed? The title track of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The song is picturised on the entire family and it showcases the bond and the relation the family members share with each other. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer Anjaan and the music is composed by Jatin – Lalit.

Say Shava Shava

The Punjabi folk-based song Say Shava Shava became extremely well-known for its groovy beat and funky music. The song is sung by multiple singers which include Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Aadesh Shrivastava, and Udit Narayan. Amitabh Bachchan has also sung a part of the song. While the lyrics of the song are written by Sameer Anjaan, Aadesh Shrivastava has given the music.

Suraj Hua Maddham

The romantic song Suraj Hua Maddham has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song is shot on many beautiful locations, however, it is predominantly shot against the backdrop of the pyramids. Suraj Hua Maddham is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, and Anil Pandey has given the lyrics of the song. Sandesh Shandilya has given the music of the melodious love number.

Bole Chudiyan

The festive number Bole Chudiyan is picturised during the festival of Karva Chauth and features the entire Raichand family dancing to the upbeat track. The song is sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy and is choreographed by Farah Khan. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer Anjaan and music is given by Jatin – Lalit.

You Are My Soniya

The party song You Are My Soniya was pictured on Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the prom night of their college. Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik have sung the song, which is written by Sameer Anjaan. Sandesh Shandilya gave the music of the song, and it was choreographed by Farah Khan.

