Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Manages To Amuse With Its Dialogues Even After 18 Years

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a 2001 Hindi family-drama film. The movie was directed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Yash Johar. The story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is based on the life of Rahul, who after marrying a woman lower than his social standards, is disowned by his father. He later moves to London to build a new life. After a few years, his younger brother Rohan tries to bring Rahul back home and completes his mission of reuniting the family again. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles. The film marks its 18th anniversary on December 14th this year. It was a massive hit back in 2001 and till now lives up to its fame. The popular dialogues, iconic locations and the massive star cast essaying a great storyline is the reason why this film stands strong after almost two decades.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is still one of the best releases from the early 2000s. The film is a good re-watch for a quaint Sunday with family. It has been 18 years since the release and some of the dialogues still make us feel overwhelmed.
