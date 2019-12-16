Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Manages To Amuse With Its Dialogues Even After 18 Years

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a 2001 Hindi family-drama film. The movie was directed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Yash Johar. The story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is based on the life of Rahul, who after marrying a woman lower than his social standards, is disowned by his father. He later moves to London to build a new life. After a few years, his younger brother Rohan tries to bring Rahul back home and completes his mission of reuniting the family again. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles. The film marks its 18th anniversary on December 14th this year. It was a massive hit back in 2001 and till now lives up to its fame. The popular dialogues, iconic locations and the massive star cast essaying a great storyline is the reason why this film stands strong after almost two decades.

Also Read | Netflix Pitches 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghosts' To Karan Johar For Upcoming Ghost Stories Show, KJo Says No

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best 'Poo' Moments From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Here are some of the best dialogues from the iconic film

When Poo was asked out by a fellow college mate, “Hey Poo! Movie tonight? to this Poo, the character essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan answers sassily, "Tell me how it waaaaas.”

Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan saw Hrithik Roshan or any other good looking men in the movie, she exclaimed, "Hallelujah!”

Poo emitted confidence goals whenever she looks at herself in the mirror, "Tumhe koi haq nai ki tum itni khoobsurat lago", which translates to, You have no right to be this beautiful!

"Keh Diya Na, Bas, Keh Diya!" this iconic Amitabh Bachchan dialogue was better when Jaya Bachchan said it.

Every time Poo had to get things done she played the roots card, "Didi Who Bharat se Aaya Hai" which means, he is from India.

When Shah Rukh Khan's character was just getting to know Kajol's character and wanted to feel closer to her, he said, "Tussi Kahiye Na Apna Lagta Hai. Tussi means 'You' in Punjabi. The dialogue translates to Call me Tussi, feels closer!

"Hamare Bauji Kehte hai Ki maafi maangne se koi bada chota nahi hota", Kajol had to apologise and quoted her father she meant, people won't lose anything after saying sorry.

"Kaun hai ye jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" Poo's iconic dialogue, which means, Who is this person, who did see me again?

"Mom take a chill pill!" Every kid to his mom ever, this dialogue was said by Kajol's son multiple times.

Amitabh Bachchan was jealous of his wife Jaya's undivided attention towards her son, he said, "Beta Kya Aa Gaya Pati Ko Bhul Gaye" which means you have forgotten me since the son is here,

Also Read | Sholay To Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Bollywood Classic Movies That Are A Must-watch

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Recreates His 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Moment In A Motivational Tweet

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is still one of the best releases from the early 2000s. The film is a good re-watch for a quaint Sunday with family. It has been 18 years since the release and some of the dialogues still make us feel overwhelmed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.