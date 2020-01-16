Kabir Bedi Opens Up About Alaya F's Debut And His Illustrious Career On His 74th Birthday

With an illustrious career spanning over five decades, Kabir Bedi is one of the few Bollywood villains who have managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with their stellar onscreen performances. From Khoon Bhari Maang to Mohenjo Daro, Kabir Bedi has delivered several successful films throughout his career. As Kabir Bedi celebrates his 74th birthday today, the actor recently spoke about his journey as an actor and his ambitions. Here are the details.

Kabir Bedi on Alaya F and Bollywood career

In conversation with a leading daily, Kabir Bedi spoke about setting trends in Bollywood and his career abroad. Kabir remarked that most of his work has been abroad, having a handful of Hindi films to his credit. Adding to the same, Kabir Bedi admitted that he has never been a ‘singing-dancing’ hero and has worked in a variety of interesting Hollywood projects like the Thief of Baghdad and Octopussy. On being asked about his birthday plans, the Hindi cinema veteran revealed that he is hosting a quiet birthday party this year and also joked that he is just 50 years old. Furthermore, Kabir Bedi spoke about his granddaughter Alaya Furniturewala’s grand Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Kabir revealed that Alaya F is an unbeatable combination, as the budding actor has prepared herself for her next two movies too.

Fans wish Kabir Bedi on his birthday

