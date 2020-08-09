Kabir Bedi Hails PM Modi's Speech During Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan', Calls It 'profound'

Kabir Bedi lavished praises on the construction of Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. The veteran actor called the leader’s speech as ‘awesome, knowledgeable and profound’. He also credited the Supreme Court for ‘deciding justly’, as he hoped that the construction of the Ram Mandir is hailed by one and all.

Kabir Bedi praises Ram Mandir construction, PM’s speech

Kabir Bedi took to Twitter to share the link of the Prime Minister's live streaming of the grand event, to express his admiration for the speech. The 74-year-old also highlighted the litigation that lasted for 135 years, with the land dispute claimed to have lasted for centuries, while hailing the verdict of the Supreme Court in November 2019, that cleared the decks for the temple, while also announcing a 5-acre land to build a mosque. Stating that the Ram Mandir was ‘one of the holiest to the Hindus’, he sought that it should be respected by one and all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya was awesome, knowledgeable and profound.



After 135 years of litigation, the Supreme Court decided justly. The temple is one of the holiest to the Hindus. Its construction should be hailed by all. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/rguNTE5Pwq — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) August 8, 2020

PM Modi was at the forefront of the foundation stone-laying ceremony along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, as performed the rituals at the ceremony.

In his address to the sadhus and other attendees, PM Modi started with the chant 'Jai Siyaram'. "This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world,” he said.

“His call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," the PM stated. PM also said, "A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janam Bhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment."

The leader also shared that the Ram Mandir was a symbol of our tradition and that it will serve as an inspiration for humanity,

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring future generations. With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated," he said.

"The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed. I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity," the PM also said.

Apart from Kabir Bedi, other Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and Varun Dhawan hailed the foundation stone-laying stone ceremony before the construction of the Ram Temple.

