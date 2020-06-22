Did You Know Director Kabir Khan Is Related To One Of India's Former Presidents?

Kabir Khan is one of the most famous directors in Bollywood. The director has worked on films like Tubelight, Phantom, New York, Sultan, and many more. Kabir Khan has also worked on an Amazon exclusive web series titled The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye. The web series was met with tremendous appreciation from fans and critics alike, according to a news portal. The director is also praised tremendously for his films and has always delivered some of the best movie-watching experiences through his direction.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif And Director Kabir Khan's Collaboration Has Given Bollywood These Hits

Kabir Khan is related to one of India's former presidents?

Also Read | Kabir Khan Won't Release '83 Immediately After Lockdown, Claims 'comfort Must Be Palpable'

However, did you know that Kabir Khan is related to one of the former Presidents of India? Kabir Khan was born to a north Indian Muslim family and had a Hindu mother. Kabir Khan’s father happened to be the nephew of Dr Zakir Hussain who was the President of India from 1967 to 1969. Dr Zakir Hussain was well known for his work in politics and was the third President of Independent India. Prior to becoming the President, Dr Zakir Hussain served as the Governor of the State of Bihar from 1957 to 1962. The former President had also written down a few books during his time and was a well-respected person throughout the country.

Also Read | Kabir Khan Reveals Details About Pankaj Tripathi's Character In The Film '83

Kabir Khan is thus related to him as his father was the nephew of the late President. Kabir Khan has garnered a huge fan following for his work in Bollywood. The director is known for his amazing cinematography and choice of films that he chooses to make. Kabir Khan is preparing for his upcoming film 83. The film has already created a huge buzz among people due to its premise which is based on the 1983 historic World Cup win for India. The makers of the film had also released a series of character posters on their page and fans found the resemblances to be quite similar to the actual players. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi Devi in the film. Pankaj Tripathi too will be seen in the film playing the role of P R Man Singh. Several other talented actors too will be seen playing the roles of the legendary players from the team of 1983. Fans of the actors are excited about this film and are eager to watch it on the big screen soon, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Movies That Were Helmed By Kabir Khan; 'Tubelight' To 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.