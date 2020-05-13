Katrina Kaif And Director Kabir Khan's Collaboration Has Given Bollywood These Hits

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors. Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger.

Having spent 15 years in the industry, Katrina Kaif has done many movies and worked with some very talented people. Very often in Katrina Kaif’s career is she has collaborated with director, Kabir Khan. Here are the movies by this famous actor-director duo. Read ahead to know.

Katrina Kaif's collaboration with Kabir Khan

New York (2009)

Kabir Khan’s New York marks as his first movie starring Katrina Kaif. The lead cast of New York also included John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The plot of the film revolves around a contemporary story of three friends discovering a new world set against the larger than life New York City. However, one day the world around them changed.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif reunited for Ek Tha Tiger. The movie also cast Salman Khan in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around India's top spy Tiger and his love Zoya, who battle the dark world of intelligence and espionage that forbids its soldiers from loving the enemy.

Phantom (2015)

Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif last collaborated for Phantom. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a disgraced Indian soldier, who carries out a series of assassinations in the hope of restoring his honour.

