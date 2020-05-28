Kabir Khan Reveals Details About Pankaj Tripathi's Character In The Film '83

Kabir Khan directed ‘83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film will revolve around the 1983 World Cup in which the Indian cricket team won. Kabir Khan recently spoke about the film and the role actor Pankaj Tripathi is expected to have in it. He will be seen playing the role of PR Man Singh who played a pivotal role in getting the team to the point of victory.

Kabir Khan on Pankaj Tripathi’s role in ‘83

’83 has been creating a lot of buzz for the star cast that it features. In a recent interaction with a leading news daily, director Kabir Khan spoke about the character PR Man Singh and the way it has been portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi. He revealed that he has been an admirer of Pankaj Tripathi and his talent for quite some time now.

He was of the belief that Pankaj Tripathi is among the most versatile actors that he has ever come across and that he rightfully fit in the shoes of the character PR Man Singh. Kabir Khan also said that the audience is going to discover quite a bit through the film about the character PR Man Singh. As a manager, PR Man Singh has been an integral member of the winning team of World Cup 1983. He also said that most players spoke highly of Man Singh and said that without “Man Bhai”, they would not have been able to pull off the victory. Kabir Khan also added that Pankaj Tripathi has a done a remarkable job in recreating the character PR Man Singh for the film.

About ‘83

’83 is a sports biography film which was scheduled to release in mid-2020. The plot of this film revolves around the victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan while it stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The revised date for the release of the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

