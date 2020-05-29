Kabir Khan Won't Release '83 Immediately After Lockdown, Claims 'comfort Must Be Palpable'

Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is likely to release after a while even after the lockdown will is lifted in the future. It is still uncertain when the lockdown will be lifted let alone the resumption of the cinema exhibition business. The Ranveer Singh starrer film is one of the most anticipated films and also one of many films that has suffered due to the global lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The director has said, in his interaction with a national daily that the release of the film is likely to be delayed further as they do not want the audiences to be apprehensive while watching the film. Kabir Khan had previously made a statement claiming that the film has been made with the cinema hall experience in mind and will not have a digital premiere on OTT platforms. He has now said that he is going to wait until everyone feels comfortable and safe enough to come to theatres.

Along with Kabir Khan's '83, Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi has also been delayed due to the pandemic. In fact, there had been rumours that the movie business will be revived in India with the release of '83 and that it will open in theatres on June 25 to commemorate the day on which Indian cricket team had won the World Cup in 1983. Kabir Khan revealed to the daily that he will wait until people feel fearless and comfortable to put on masks and gloves to watch a film.

He added that he wants the audiences to enjoy the film on the big screen and not release it as a test subject for the audiences after the lockdown. The film will features actor Ranveer Singh in the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and the story is based on India's real-life victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone not only stars in the film as his onscreen wife, but she has also co-produced the movie along with Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri.

