Kabir Khan Reveals That It Took Him More Than A Year To Finalise The Script Of '83

Filmmaker Kabir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘83 that was supposed to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film ‘83 depicts the story of the Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup win. The film stars Ranveer Singh and will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev who was the captain of the cricket team back then.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Kabir Khan revealed that the 1983 cricket world cup is the biggest underdog tale ever. He said that cricket could be replaced with kabaddi and that it would still carry weight. Kabir Khan also revealed that he spoke to the team of 1983 and heard several stories related to the World Cup and also what went behind the scenes. However, he said that he found it difficult to include everything into the screenplay.

Kabir Khan revealed that he could only pick about 25 stories out of the 100 stories he had to tell. He also said that it took him one and a half years to finalise the script. The director also said that the film is not just from the point of the players but it is also that of commentators and the spectators.

The filmmaker also revealed that three months before the world cup, cricketer Krishnamachari Srikant had got married. When he heard they were picked to play the World Cup he booked tickets with six other players to travel to the US via London. Kabir further said that they were supposed to travel as soon as the group stage finished as they were sure that India would be very soon out of the competition. He said no one thought they'd even make it to the semi-finals, but as their winning streak began, the players ended cancelling their ticket.

On the other hand, with the lockdown being extended and the number of cases increasing, there is a lot of doubt about the film’s release. There are several reports about the film to be released on digital platforms. But seems like that won’t be the case as producer Shibasish Sarkar revealed in an interview that ’83 will be among the first films to release on the big screen once everything turns to normal.

