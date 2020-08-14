Salman Khan's 4-yr-old Nephew Ahil Sharma Takes COVID Precautions; See Pics

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has many nephews in his family and his extended family, however, his youngest nephew is sister Arpita's son Ahil Sharma. Salman is often seen playing with the little 4-year-old whenever they have a family get together. Here is the latest pic of Ahil Sharma who looks adorable donning up the protective gear amidst the pandemic. Ahil is the son of Salman's sister Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma looks cute sporting face shield

Salman Khan's brother in law Atul Agnihotri recently shared a pic of Ahil Sharma wearing a face shield while travelling during the current pandemic scenario. Producer Atul Agnihotri shared a pic of Ahil Sharma on Instagram while he was taking up all the necessary precautions while stepping outside the home. Ahil could be seen wearing a face shield while sitting in a car. Atul captioned the pic of Ahil with a heart symbol and tagged Ahil’s parents Aaysuh and Arpita in the post as well. Take a look.

Salman had recently spent Raksha Bandhan at his Panvel farmhouse. He posted some pics from the Rakhi festival of this year. Salman Khan would next be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial called Radhe, which is slated to release in the latter half of 2020.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's upcoming movie

Aayush Sharma is all geared up to star in the Hindi remake of the 2018 film titled Mulshi Pattern. The movie is to be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, meanwhile, the remake was initially titled to be "Dhak". However, the title of the remake has now changed to be Guns of North. The script of the movie is said to be in making for around the past two years considering that it is a big project. The movie will be set up in Punjab and feature Aayush as a fearsome Jat gangster. Guns of North is also reported to star Aayush Sharma’s brother-in-law, Salman Khan in a supporting role. The film is expected to release in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya. Guns of North would mark Salman and brother in law Aayush’s first venture together on the big screen.

