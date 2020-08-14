Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sahil Vaid Joins #CBIForSSR To Demand Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-actor Sahil Vaid recently shared an intriguing post on social media while demanding justice for his friend and co-actor. Sahil shared a picture on social media including black sunglasses and a walking stick to take a jibe at the ongoing investigations of the death of the Raabta actor. While captioning the post, the actor lent his support to the ongoing call of justice and demanded CBI probe.

Sahil Vaid demands CBI for Sushant

Sahil shared his emotions on Instagram where he wrote that 'though we have turned blind, however now things have started to become clear'. In the end, the actor who played the role of Sushant’s best friend JP in his last film concluded the post with “#cbiforssr #justiceforsushant #abhoganyay #mannykajp.”

Scores of Sushant’s fans who are equally curious to know the reality behind the death of the actor were quick enough to drop in their hot takes on the ongoing investigation. One of the users thanked the actor for lending his support and voicing his opinion on the same. Another user compared Sushant with his on-screen character Manny in Dil Bechara and wrote that he is one such actor who is being missed a lot by his fans. A third user chimed in and repeated the words posted by Sahil. The follower commented that people have now started to see things more clearly than before. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that everybody’s support is valuable to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput who left many teary-eyed.

Apart from Sahil Vaid, many celebrities from the film industry have stepped forward to join hands in support. Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ameesha Patel, Adhyayan Suman and many others from the film and television industry have taken to their social media handles demanding CBI probe. Earlier, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Varun Dhawan also pitched their support for the movement and demanded for a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti had started the revolution with a video statement here she claimed that unless justice is served to her late brother, her family will not be able to find closure or live a peaceful life.

