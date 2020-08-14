Katrina Kaif Gushes 'Let The Fireworks Begin' To Congratulate Bosco Martis On Rocket Gang

Ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with the dance-horror-comedy film, titled Rocket Gang. As soon as Bosco revealed the big news on social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring in from his filmmaker and actor friends as well as contemporaries. Now, joining the bandwagon is the Bharat actor Katrina Kaif, who gushed 'let the fireworks begin' to congratulate the film choreographer on achieving the milestone.

Katrina Kaif promotes Bosco's Rocket Gang

A couple of days ago, Bosco Martis took to his Instagram handle to announce his first-ever film as a director, titled Rocket Gang. By sharing an animated first-look poster of the film, Bosco wrote, "So here we are, announcing the Title of My debut film. This one is for my team and my loved ones. Thanks for all your prayers and support (sic)". Earlier today, his actor friend Katrina Kaif took to Instagram Stories to express her excitement about the same as she wrote, "Congratulations @boscomartis! Let the fireworks begin. Dance away your fears with #RocketGang, a @ZeeStudious production... coming soon! Summer 2021. Ab #NachogeTohBachoge (sic)".

Check out her IG story below:

The makers of Rocket Gang will be using Virtual Reality (VR) to shoot some of the film's sequences, revealed Bosco himself in an interview with PTI. He also expressed how the use of VR will come as a huge support for his film, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Elaborating more about the same, he added, "The strength of the film is the virtual reality experience which would be first of its kind in Bollywood. It will be challenging but we are very excited to explore this. Especially in today’s times when we are fighting COVID-19 and the situation we are in right now. We can’t get the support of the full team so how does one work? We would follow all the norms and VR is going to help us in a big way to support this."

The dance-horror-comedy will star the Student of the Year 2 actor, Aditya Seal alongside the Maska actor Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. The Bosco Martis directorial will also feature several dancers from the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The film is scheduled to release in summer, 2021.

