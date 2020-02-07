'Kabir Singh' Producer Buys Rights To Remake Allu Arjun Starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'

After the success of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in the South, the movie is slated to be made in Bollywood as well. It has been reported that the rights of the Hindi remake of the film has been bought by the producer of the hit film Kabir Singh. Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The movie titled Kabir Singh did exceptionally well at the box office. Kabir Singh starred Kiara Advani opposite Shahid Kapoor.

According to reports, Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde has bought the rights for Rs 8 crore. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a family entertainer with emotional and action sequences. The movie has had a great box office run, with it making in the Rs 200 crore club as well. The producer feels that the movie has the potential to do great pan India and is all set to give to movie a much-needed boost.

According to reports, the movie will star Bollywood A-listers in it. It has also been reported that the script will be worked upon to make it appropriate for Hindi speaking audience. The writing process will begin in the next 15-20 days. Originally, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starred Allu Arjun opposite Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde.

