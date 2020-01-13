Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Vs Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo; Who Is Leading?

South superstars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are setting fire at the box-office with their latest releases, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo respectively.

Mahesh Babu's action-drama released on January 10, 2020, whereas, Allu Arjun's film hit the theatres on January 12, 2020. The clash between these two superstars became the talk of the town even before their releases.

Here is a brief report card of the performance of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's recent releases at the box-office.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's details and box office collection

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu-language action film, released on January 10, 2020. The Anil Ravipudi directorial features Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj is playing the antagonist of the film. The film received a positive response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, the action-drama bagged an estimated amount of Rs 50 crores worldwide at the ticket counter on its opening day. Out of which, it minted over Rs 40 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It has also performed well in the USA.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's details and box office collection

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The action-drama stars Duvvada Jagannadham actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also features Bollywood actor Tabu in a significant character.

The film is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language. Reportedly, the film grossed an estimated amount of Rs 29 crores at the box-office on its release date. The report also states that the majority of its shares are coming from Nizamabad, Telangana and Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, the much-awaited film has created a record with 60,000+ tickets sold out on premiere day in the USA, says the other report.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun Instagram*)

