Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Box Office Collection Matches Previous Records

Allu Arjun is one of the best actors in the Telugu film industry. His outstanding, intense and realistic performance has managed to pull a huge mass of fans that are extremely supportive. The actor always had a knack of showing off his dance moves ever since he was a child. Majority of his films have dance numbers which bring out his ability to effortlessly move on the groovy beats. Managing to perform well in terms of acting along with delivering entertaining tracks makes Allu Arjun stand out. Here are some of Allu Arjun’s highest-grossing films.

Title for Stylish Star @alluarjun's #AA20 with Sukumar Garu is not yet finalized...



Reports that are appearing in some web sites regarding the title are all false and there is no truth in the same. The title will be announced at an appropriate time later.



Thank you! — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 20, 2020

Allu Arjun's box office collection

Sarrainodu- ₹127 crores

Race Gurram- ₹130 crores

Julai - ₹104 crores

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo's box office collection

Allu Arjun's latest film, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo was released on January 12, 2020, and since then it has been dominating the box office. Reportedly, the film has managed to collect a total of ₹116.9 crores in India till its 7th day. It is also expected to earn around more ₹10 crores on its 7th day. The film collected around ₹116.9 crores in nationally, ₹23 crores overseas making the total number to ₹139.9 crores all over the globe.

Thousand and thousands of gatherings at the theatres worldwide , Millions of Praises , Crores of Collections and above all Infinite Love & Blessings . Definitely need to Celebrate this Success which you have gifted us and Thank you all in Person . AVPL team humbly invites you to pic.twitter.com/Akw4jeRGT3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 18, 2020

