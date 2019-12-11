Kabir Singh Achieves Milestone, Beats Avengers Endgame As Most Searched Movie Of 2019

Bollywood experienced a drastic change this year which broke the stereotype of the mainstream cinema. Multiple movies did exceedingly well at the box office which came as a surprise to everyone. It seems like the longest-running formula of a blockbuster movie has changed as the audience's choices are not just limited to a particular genre and they too are expecting more content-oriented movies from Bollywood. One such movie that the audience loved was Kabir Singh. The film achieved yet another milestone apart from all the appreciation and the numbers which it did at the box office.

Kabir Singh trends no 1 on Google?

Google India recently released its trending list for 2019, which includes the Top 10 most-searched films of the year. And if you have not guessed it already, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer ranks as the most searched film of 2019. The search-engine giant said that overall the top-most topic was 'Cricket World Cup' that was trending on its platform this year, followed by Lok Sabha Election, Chandrayaan 2, Kabir Singh and Avenger: Endgame.

The list of the top 10 most-searched films in India include Kabir Singh (1) Avengers: Endgame (2), Joker (3), Captain Marvel (4), Super 30 (5), Mission Mangal (6), Gully Boy (7), War (8), Housefull 4 (9) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (10).

Also, the most searched top-5 personalities on Google India's platform, this year, were Abhinandan Varthaman, Lata Mangeshkar, Yuvraj Singh, Anand Kumar and Vicky Kaushal while the most popular questions asked by users this year as revealed by Google were "What is Article 370?", followed by "What is exit poll?"; "What is a black hole?"; "What is howdy Modi?"; and "What is e-cigarette?"

