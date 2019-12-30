Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Bags Top Spot In The Best Netflix Releases List Of 2019

Netflix India has revealed its top 10 most popular films and overall releases of the year 2019. Netflix has released a variety of regional as well as international content in India this current year. Shows like Sacred Games to The Witcher and movies like Kabir Singh and 6 Underground, Indian Netflix users have had a hard time choosing the content they want to watch throughout 2019. However, viewers have made a decision. Read more to know about the internet streaming services’most popular movies of the year 2019.

The most popular releases of 2019 for India! Is your favourite among them? pic.twitter.com/1S91KAym0V — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2019

Top ten most popular movies of 2019

Kabir Singh 8.2/10 IMDb)

Article 15 (7.2/10 IMDb)

Drive (7.8/10 IMDb)

Badla (7.9/10 IMDb)

House Arrest (5.6/10 IMDb​​​​​​)

6 Underground (6.1/10 IMDb​​​​​)

Chopsticks (6.4/10 IMDb​​​​​​)

Baazaar (6.5/10 IMDb​​​​​​)

Luka Chuppi (6.3/10 IMDb​​​​​)

Romeo Akbar Walter (6.510 IMDb​​​​​​​​​​​​​)

Kabir Singh

This internet sensation film revolves around Kabir who is a brilliant surgeon but deals with severe anger issues and outbursts of uncontrolled rage. The story moves ahead when he falls in love with Preeti, a first-year student. The film was an adaptation of Arjun Reddy which also got a huge viewership all over the world. The film starred Shahid Kapoor as Kabir who managed to win the hearts of not only the audience but also the critics.

Article 15

This Ayushman Khurrana-starrer managed to take over social media as soon as it was released. The film managed to inform the citizens of the nation about the wrongs being done because of caste-based discrimination and crimes in rural India. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination of Indians on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

